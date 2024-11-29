Bigg Boss Telugu 8 extension on cards, grand finale date changed

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is fast approaching, and fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this gripping season. While speculations had been circulating that the finale would take place on December 15, an official announcement had not been made until now.

In a latest update, we hear that that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are considering extending the show for an additional week. The show’s finale date may thus shift to December 22, although this remains subject to confirmation as the producers are still in discussions.

Meanwhile, the contestants are giving it their all in a bid to secure their spots in the finale. Nine contestants are left in the race —

Nikhil

Prerana

Prithviraj

Vishnupriya

Nabeel Afridi

Tasty Teja

Rohini

Gautham

Avinash

Avinash Wins Ticket to Finale

Avinash emerged as the winner of the Ticket to Finale task. If he manages to survive this weekend’s elimination, he will become the first finalist of the season.

With the show now in its final stages, the remaining contestants are participating in intense tasks, all hoping to make it to the grand finale and take home the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 winner.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.