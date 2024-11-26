Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale: Entire house in danger; TOP 9 list

Hyderabad: The excitement in the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house is reaching a fever pitch as the show gears up for its grand finale, reportedly scheduled to air on December 15, 2024. With only few days left, the makers are ensuring fans remain glued to their screens by introducing unexpected twists and turns.

Yashmi was shown the door last week, leaving behind nine contestants to battle it out for the coveted title. However, this week brings more tension as eight housemates face nominations and it is also being said that a shocking double elimination is on cards.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Top 9 Contestants

The current lineup competing for the finale spot includes:

Nikhil

Prerana

Prithviraj

Vishnupriya

Nabeel Afridi

Tasty Teja

Rohini

Gautham

Avinash

Rohini Secures Safety as Mega Chief

Rohini claimed the prestigious Mega Chief title, granting her immunity from this week’s eliminations.

8 Contestants Nominated In Bigg Boss Telugu 8

With Rohini immune, the remaining eight contestants got nominated —

Nikhil

Prerana

Prithviraj

Vishnypriya

Nabeel Afridi

Tasty Teja

Gautham

Avinash

Fans have been actively voting to save their favorite contestants, making it one of the most intense weeks of the season.

