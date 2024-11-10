Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gangavva’s total remuneration revealed

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 brought big surprises this week with a double elimination. Gangavva, a popular wildcard contestant, left the show due to health issues. Her sudden exit has stirred emotions among fans, who are also curious about her journey and pay in the Bigg Boss house.

Why Gangavva Left Bigg Boss

In the November 9 episode, Bigg Boss showed Gangavva’s farewell. She joined as a wildcard on October 6 and was active in tasks initially. However, her health worsened, with issues like hand pain and constant discomfort. Host Nagarjuna had a private talk with her, where she shared her struggles. Bigg Boss then decided to send her home to rest and recover.

Gangavva’s Salary in Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Reports say Gangavva earned around Rs. 3.5 lakh per week while in Bigg Boss. This daily rate of Rs. 50,000 means she earned about Rs. 17.5 lakh for her five weeks in the show. Her pay was one of the highest among contestants, showing her strong appeal and popularity with viewers.

Fans had mixed feelings about Gangavva leaving. Many praised her effort, considering her age and health, while some felt she couldn’t contribute much to tasks. Yet, her unique personality made her memorable in this season.

Gangavva’s Previous Bigg Boss Journey

Gangavva had also joined Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 but left due to health reasons. She reportedly earned Rs. 10 lakh that season, with Nagarjuna even helping her build her dream home.