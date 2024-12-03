Bigg Boss Telugu 8: How many celebs will get evicted this week?

Hyderabad: Just 11 days are left for the much-anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 and the race to the winner’s title is heating up. The finale is scheduled for December 15, and the competition has reached its final leg with seven contestants still in the house.

While Avinash has already secured his place as the first finalist, the remaining contestants are nominated for the last eviction round of the season.

Double Elimination Speculation

Fans were left speculating about another double elimination after last week’s dramatic ousting of Tasty Teja and Prithvi. A double eviction at this stage would have drastically cut down the competition to the top five.

However, sources close to the show have confirmed that there will be no double elimination this week, and only one contestant will bid farewell to the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Last Nominations

The six contestants in danger of eviction this week are:

Nikhil

Gautham

Prerana

Nabeel Afridi

Vishnupriya

Rohini

According to current voting trends, Nabeel, Prerana, and Vishnupriya are in the bottom three, making them the most vulnerable for elimination. Meanwhile, Nikhil and Gautham continue to dominate the polls with strong fan support.

Who will survive the final eviction round, and who will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house? Only time will tell.

