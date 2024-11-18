Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Is Nabeel Afridi’s finale spot at risk?

Hyderabad: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 just weeks away and the show’s intensity has reached an all-time high. The finale date is rumored to be either December 8 or December 15. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

In the meantime, week 12 of the show has kicked off with its signature drama and twists. After a dramatic no-elimination week 11, where Avinash was saved by Nabeel Afridi’s eviction shield, this week’s nominations have surprised both housemates and viewers.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 12 Danger Zone Contestants

Five contestants have found themselves on the chopping block this week:

Prithviraj

Nabeel Afridi

Nikhil

Yashmi Gowda

Prerana

Nabeel Afridi Nominated

What has left fans particularly stunned is the nomination of Nabeel Afridi, who has managed to stay clear of eliminations for several weeks. With his strong game strategy and an army of loyal fans, Nabeel has been considered one of the frontrunners for the finale. His nomination just days before the grand finale is sure to spark debates and discussions among fans online.

So, is Nabeel Afridi’s spot in grand finale at risk? The answer is clearly no.

While the fate of the other contestants remains uncertain, Nabeel is expected to be saved due to his impressive gameplay and fan support.

With tension running high inside the house, all eyes are now on the upcoming eviction and finale. Who will make it to the final week, and who will bid farewell to the house just before the finish line? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates as the Bigg Boss Telugu 8.