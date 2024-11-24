Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Makers eliminate her before finale

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is reaching its final stages, and the competition is getting tougher. This week, Yashmi Gowda, Nikhil, Prithviraj, Prerana, and Nabeel faced nominations.

According to voting trends, Yashmi Gowda is likely to be eliminated, having received the lowest number of votes. Once considered a strong contender, Yashmi has had a mix of praise and criticism for her gameplay, and her journey might end after an impressive 12-week run.

Nagarjuna Gets Serious

Host Nagarjuna brought a new level of intensity this week, giving serious warnings to contestants. He scolded Prithviraj and Gautham Krishna for their behavior during tasks and discussions. Nagarjuna’s shift from his usual calm demeanor has added excitement for fans as he firmly addressed issues in the house.

Countdown to the Finale

With only a few weeks left until the grand finale, every move in the house counts. The finale is expected to take place between December 8 and December 15, though the official date is yet to be confirmed. Fans can catch the latest episodes on Star Maa or stream them on Disney+ Hotstar.