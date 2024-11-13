Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Makers might remove her from show this week

Hyderabad: With the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 inching closer, the competition is getting interesting. The popular reality show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is expected to conclude on December 8, though no official announcement has been made yet. The contestants are currently bracing for week 11’s elimination and viewers are eagerly speculating about who will be next to leave the house.

Currently, 10 contestants are left in the Bigg Boss house, but seven of them are in the risky zone this week. The nominated contestants are Prithviraj, Vishnu Priya, Gautham, Yashmi Gowda, Avinash, Tasty Teja, and a few others.

Vishnupriya To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 18?

Of these, sources predict that Vishnupriya may be in danger of eviction due to low voting numbers.

Although Vishnupriya has been a strong contender throughout the season, this week has not been favorable for her in terms of audience support. Voting lines are open, allowing fans to save their favorite contestants from elimination. However, as of now, Vishnupriya appears to be trailing behind the others, putting her in a vulnerable position.

Interestingly, some insiders speculate that Vishnu Priya might still have a chance to stay, thanks to her rapport with the show’s makers and even host Nagarjuna, who has shown support for her in previous episodes. Still, with the competition tightening and surprises in store, anything could happen as the week progresses.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg oss Telugu 8.