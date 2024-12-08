Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Makers plan to make him winner

Hyderabad: The excitement in Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is reaching its peak as the finale draws closer. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the show has kept fans hooked with unexpected twists and high drama. With the grand finale on December 15, only five contestants are left to compete for the trophy.

Double Elimination Shocks Everyone

This week brought a major twist with a double elimination. Seven contestants were in danger — Vishnupriya, Avinash, Nikhil, Gautam, Prerana, Nabeel Afridi, and Rohini. In a surprise move, two housemates were sent home, leaving the top five finalists.

Fans were stunned by this decision, and social media is buzzing with discussions about who deserves to win.

Akhil Sarthak’s Opinion Sparks Debate

Former Bigg Boss 4 runner-up Akhil Sarthak recently shared his thoughts, saying, “Gautham deserves to win.” He also hinted that Nikhil might be favored to win, which has sparked debates among fans.

Meet the Top Five

The finalists have worked hard to reach this stage. Here’s a quick look at them:

Gautham : A strong player known for his smart strategies.

: A strong player known for his smart strategies. Nikhil: Controversial but determined, he’s made his mark.

Controversial but determined, he’s made his mark. Nabeel Afridi : A fan favorite who adds charm to the house.

: A fan favorite who adds charm to the house. Vishnupriya: Emotional and determined, she’s in it to win.

Emotional and determined, she’s in it to win. Prerana: The underdog who has shown quiet strength.

The Final Countdown

As the finale approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will win. The competition is tough, and every vote matters. Mark your calendars for December 15 to watch the thrilling conclusion of Bigg Boss Telugu 8!