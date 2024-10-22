Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Manikanta evicted, Vishnupriya in danger next

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 continues to surprise viewers, and last week saw an unexpected elimination that left everyone stunned. While many expected contestants like Tasty Teja, Hariteja, or Prithviraj to be in danger, it was Naga Manikanta, one of the most talked-about housemates, who was shown the exit door. His sudden eviction has left fans and fellow contestants in shock.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Nominated Contestants Week 7

As the show enters its 7th week, new nominations have already taken place for another elimination round. This week, six contestants are on the chopping block:

Prerana

Nikhil

Prithviraj

Mehaboob

Vishnupriya

Nayani

Vishnupriya, who finds herself in the danger zone this week, is drawing attention. Early voting trends show that while she is receiving decent support from viewers, she is not leading the pack. Nikhil and Prerana are currently ahead in terms of votes, securing a stronger position in the house.

On the other hand, Mehaboob and Nayani are lagging behind and find themselves in the bottom two. However, it’s still early in the week, and the voting trend could shift as more viewers cast their votes.

Though Vishnupriya isn’t at the top, she is expected to be safe due to her strong backing from Nagarjuna and the show’s makers. Fans will have to wait and see how the voting progresses and who will be the next to leave the house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.