Bigg Boss Telugu 8 mid-week eviction polls: Bottom 2, Nabeel OUT

Mumbai: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is turning more dramatic by the day, with unexpected twists and surprises keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. So far, four contestants have been shown the door, and the anticipation around the next eviction is higher than ever.

In a shocking twist, it has been confirmed that there will be a mid-week elimination this week and itis set to take place this Thursday.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 5 Nominations

The housemates have already completed the nominations for Week 5, placing six contestants in the danger zone. The nominees facing potential eviction are:

Naga Manikanta

Nabeel Afridi

Vishnupriya

Nikhil

Aditya Om

Nainika

These six housemates are anxiously awaiting the results, knowing that one of them will leave the house before the weekend arrives.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Poll Results: Bottom 2 Contestants

According to online polls and fan discussions, Nikhil, Nabeel Afridi, and Naga Manikanta have emerged as the top contenders this week, gathering a significant number of votes. Their strong performances and fan base have kept them relatively safe.

However, the situation is looking grim for Aditya Om and Nainika, who are currently in the bottom 2 based on vote counts. Nainika, in particular, has garnered the least votes, making her the most likely candidate for this week’s elimination. Viewer opinions also suggest that she could be the one to exit the show, as her popularity seems to have waned compared to others.

Nabeel Afridi Out Of Danger

Nabeel Afridi, widely regarded as the strongest player this season, appears to be safe from elimination. Despite being nominated, his impressive gameplay and widespread support from viewers have kept him out of the danger zone. His chances of leaving this week or anytime soon are slim.

With the mid-week elimination looming, fans are eagerly awaiting to find out who will be the next contestant to bid farewell to the Bigg Boss house. Will Nainika be the one to go, or could there be a last-minute twist? Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Siasat.com!