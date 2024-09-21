Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nagarjuna kicks one contestant out of house

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 nears the end of its third week, the tension inside the house has reached a boiling point. With eight contestants facing possible elimination this week — Vishnupriya, Naga Manikanta, Nainika, Prerana, Seetha, Prithviraj, Yashmi, and Abhay Naveen — all eyes are on who will be the next to leave the house.

According to the latest voting trends, Abhay Naveen and Prithviraj are in the bottom two, making them the most vulnerable for eviction. The weekend shoot is currently underway, and reports from the sets reveal a shocking development.

Abhay Naveen Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni has lashed out at both Abhay and Prithviraj for their behavior in the house, expressing his disappointment with their actions.

The biggest surprise, however, comes from Nagarjuna’s decision to issue a red card to Abhay Naveen. As per the latest updates, Nagarjuna asked Abhay to leave the show, declaring it as his final decision.

The host even instructed Bigg Boss to open the exit doors immediately, making it clear that Abhay’s journey in the house has come to an end.

Sources also confirm that Abhay Naveen received the least number of votes this week, making him the official candidate for eviction in Sunday’s episode. Fans are eagerly awaiting tonight’s episode to witness the drama unfold and see how Abhay exits the house.

With Bigg Boss Telugu 8 heading into its fourth week, the house dynamics are set to shift once again as the contestants brace themselves for more challenges and surprises.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.