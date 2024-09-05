Bigg Boss Telugu 8 poll result: Who are bottom 2 contestants?

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Bigg Boss Telugu 8 kicked off on September 1 with an electrifying start, and as the first week draws to a close, the intensity inside the house is already heating up. 14 contestants are currently locked in, and the game has begun in earnest with the first round of nominations and eliminations underway.

Bigg Boss Telugu Nominated Contestants

In a jungle-themed nomination process, six contestants found themselves in the danger zone this week. The nominated housemates are —

Soniya Akula

Naga Manikanta

Vishnupriya Bhimineni

Prithviraj

Shekar Basha

Bezawada Bebakka

The nomination activity saw the Chiefs of the house piercing knives through the photos of the contestants they wanted to nominate.

Latest Voting Trends

As the voting lines opened, Vishnupriya, who enjoys a strong following on social media, emerged as the frontrunner with 36% of the votes. Following her are Naga Manikanta with 20%, Prithviraj with 14%, and Bebakka with 10%. However, it’s not looking good for Shekar Basha and Soniya Akula, who are currently at the bottom of the voting tally.

With Soniya receiving the fewest votes so far, she is at the highest risk of being the first contestant to exit the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house.

BB Telugu 8 contestant Soniya (Image Source: X)

However, as is always the case with Bigg Boss, surprises can be expected, and we will have to wait and see who will ultimately walk out this weekend.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.