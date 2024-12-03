Bigg Boss Telugu 8 polls result: Is this Nabeel Afridi’s END?

Hyderabad: With the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 just days away, the competition inside the house is getting intense. Last week’s shocking double elimination saw Tasty Teja and Prithvi leave the show, narrowing down the list of contestants vying for the title.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see who will be evicted next.

All Eyes on This Week’s Elimination

Bigg Boss has nominated all remaining contestants for elimination this week, except Avinash, who has already secured a spot in the finals. The contestants in danger are:

Nikhil

Gautham

Prerana

Nabeel Afridi

Vishnupriya

Rohini

Unofficial polls suggest that Nabeel Afridi and Vishnupriya are currently at the bottom, making them the most likely candidates for elimination. On the other hand, Gautham and Nikhil are leading with the highest number of votes, showcasing their strong fanbase and impressive gameplay.

Nabeel Afridi to get evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

Speculation is rife that Nabeel Afridi might be the next to exit the house. His gameplay and strategies have reportedly not gone well with a significant section of the audience, putting him at the bottom of the voting tally.

However, there are talks on Bigg Boss Telugu 8 sets that Nabeel has already secured a spot in the top 5. There is a lot of confusion in the air. Let’s wait and see.

Stay tune to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.