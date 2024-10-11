Bigg Boss Telugu 8 results: Vishnupriya in danger, likely to EXIT

Hyderabad: As the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 approaches, the fear of elimination hangs heavy in the air. This week, six contestants are on the chopping block in week 5: Yashmi, Seetha, Vishnupriya, Prithviraj, Mehaboob, and Gangavva.

With the voting lines now open, fans are doing everything they can to save their favorites from facing the elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 5 Elimination

As per the latest voting trends, shocking bottom three names are — Vishnupriya, Seetha, and Prithviraj. Initially, Yashmi was among the bottom contenders, but to everyone’s surprise, she has now secured a safer spot, leaving Vishnupriya in a risky position.

According to insiders, one of the two Vishnupriya or Seetha will almost certainly be leaving the house this weekend. Well, Vishnupriya also has chances of leaving home. This is particularly unexpected, given the popular belief that Vishnupriya has been receiving support from Nagarjuna and the show’s makers.

As the elimination looms closer, fans are eagerly awaiting the final result to see which unlucky contestant will be heading home and celebrate Dussehra with their family.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.