Bigg Boss Telugu 8 results: Who will exit finale? Bottom 3

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is inching closer to its much-awaited grand finale. With just a few days left until the ultimate showdown, one contestant is set to face elimination in this crucial final stretch, leaving fans eagerly speculating about who will walk out just before the finale.

The nominated contestants for this week are:

Nikhil

Prerana

Prithviraj

Vishnypriya

Nabeel Afridi

Tasty Teja

Gautham

Avinash

While all eight contestants have given their best to secure their spots, the voting trends indicate that three contestants are trailing at the bottom —

Prithviraj

Tasty Teja

Avinash

Will Avinash loose Ticket to Finale?

Interestingly, Avinash has already won the coveted Ticket to Finale, raising questions about his fate in the competition. Will he secure a direct entry into the finale as the first confirmed finalist, or will he face an unexpected eviction? This twist has left fans guessing.

According to insider reports, the elimination is likely to come down to Prithviraj and Tasty Teja, with Avinash reportedly being saved by the makers. The buzz suggests that this decision could be a strategic move to maintain audience engagement and suspense ahead of the finale.

As fans await the official announcement, debates and discussions are heating up on social media platforms.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.