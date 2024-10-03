Bigg Boss Telugu 8 sees shocking midnight eviction, CHECK NAME

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is turning up the heat as the show’s makers are pulling out all the stops to keep viewers engaged. While fans were eagerly anticipating a midweek elimination set for Thursday, a shocking twist has unfolded.

Aditya Om Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

In an unexpected turn of events, the elimination has already taken place. On Wednesday night, a siren echoed throughout the house, waking all contestants from their sleep. Bigg Boss then announced a surprise eviction in which Aditya Om was shown the door.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that the eliminated contestant might be sent to a secret room for potential twists in the game, sources from the set have confirmed that Aditya will not be returning. He will leave the show entirely, and his elimination is expected to be aired in tonight’s episode.

With Aditya’s departure, only nine contestants remain in the competition. As the show continues to evolve, fans can expect new wildcard entries this weekend, promising even more drama and excitement in the coming episodes.

What is your take on Aditya Om’s elimination? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.