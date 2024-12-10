Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: He is likely to QUIT finale race

Hyderabad: The countdown has begun! In just four days, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will get its much-awaited winner. The top 5 finalists — Avinash, Prerana, Nikhil, Gautham Krishna, and Nabeel Afridi are in the final battle for the trophy, and fans are buzzing with excitement over who will take home the title.

The grand finale is scheduled for December 15, and voting lines are open for viewers to support their favorites.

Alongside the winner announcement, another highly anticipated moment is the briefcase twist, where one finalist gets the chance to walk away with Rs 10 lakhs in cash, voluntarily exiting or quitting the race before the winner is crowned.

This tradition has always been a talking point. Last season, in Bigg Boss Telugu 7, Prince Yawar made headlines by accepting Rs 15 lakhs and walking out, leaving fans stunned. This year, insiders reveal that the briefcase amount has been slightly reduced to Rs 10 lakhs.

Will Avinash quit Bigg Boss Telugu 8 for cash?

According to sources close to the show, Avinash is likely to be the contestant who will grab this opportunity. Insiders suggest that Avinash might opt for the briefcase knowing his chances of winning the title are less. This strategic move, if true, could create waves among fans, just as it did in the past.

With just days left, the anticipation is at an all-time high. Who will emerge as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8? Will Avinash really pick the briefcase, or will there be a surprise twist?

All eyes are on December 15, as fans eagerly await the grand finale of one of the most talked-about seasons yet.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.