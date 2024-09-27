Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Soniya Akula might EXIT show this week

Hyderabad: The fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has brought some major changes inside the house. The dynamics between the contestants have shifted, especially after the recent nominations. Fans of the show have been eagerly watching, and this week, all eyes are on Soniya Akula.

Soniya’s Argument with Yashmi and Nabeel

During the nominations episode, Soniya Akula’s behavior caught everyone’s attention. She got into a heated argument with Yashmi, accusing her of focusing too much on Nikhil and Prithvi instead of her own game. This upset Yashmi, leaving her in tears. The confrontation didn’t go unnoticed by the other housemates or the viewers.

Nabeel also had issues with Soniya. He called her out for forming a group with Nikhil and Prithvi and complained directly to Bigg Boss, saying that the trio was interfering with the game. This led to even more tension in the house.

As voting started this week, it looked like Soniya and Prithviraj were in danger of being eliminated. Both received the least number of votes, and fans began to speculate who would go home. However, despite being in the bottom two, Soniya might not be leaving the show after all.

Is Soniya Really Getting Eliminated?

There’s hot talk that even though Soniya has fewer votes, she may be saved from elimination. With strong support from the show’s producers and even celebrities like Ram Gopal Varma, Soniya is expected to stay in the game. Earlier reports suggested that makers might eliminate someone else to keep Soniya safe, creating even more suspense. However, latest update suggests something else.

Possible Re-Entry for Soniya?

Talks in the Bigg Boss circles have it that makers might actually evict Soniya Akula this week. Yes, you read that right! Even if Soniya does get eliminated this week, there’s speculation that she could come back. Bigg Boss might bring her back during a big event “Bigg Boss Telugu 8 2.0” Launch planned for later. While nothing is confirmed, fans are excited to see how this will unfold.

Despite all the drama, the show saw the rise of two strong leaders this week. Nikhil was made the chief of the Shakti group, and Seetha became the leader of the Kantara group. Both are strong contestants, and their teams are now competing against each other, adding more excitement to the show.

As the weekend approaches, viewers are eagerly waiting for Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show’s host, to address all the drama. Will Soniya leave, or will someone else be eliminated? Could there be a surprise twist with her re-entry?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Bigg Boss Telugu 8.