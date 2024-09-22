Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Top 3 finalist-worthy contestants so far

Hyderabad: As the weekend approaches on Bigg Boss Telugu 8, things are getting tense in the house. Eight contestants are up for elimination this week, and everyone is wondering who will be sent home.

So far, Vishnupriya is leading with the most votes, followed by Naga Manikanta, Nainika, and Prerana. These four seem to be safe for now. On the other hand, Abhay Naveen and Prithviraj are at the bottom of the voting list, putting them at risk of elimination. Shooting is currently underway and information straight from sets has it that Abhay has highest chance of getting eliminated next.

Top 3 Contestants of Bigg Boss 18 So Far

While elimination is on everyone’s mind, some contestants are playing strong and smart. Here’s a look at the top three contestants who are standing out in the game and deserve a position in finale.

1. Nabeel: The Solo Player

Nabeel is playing a different game from most contestants. While many are forming groups, Nabeel is staying solo and making smart moves. He recently showed fairness as the Sanchalak (supervisor) during a task, and fans love how he’s playing without bias. He’s keeping away from group drama and focusing on winning.

2. Yashmi: The Fierce Fighter

Yashmi is another strong contestant. She always gives her best during tasks and isn’t afraid to call out issues in the house. However, she does get frustrated easily, which can sometimes hurt her game. During the recent eggs task, Yashmi worked hard even though her team leader, Abhay, didn’t do well. Her strong will and dedication make her one to watch.

3. Seetha: The Quiet Strategist

Seetha is playing the game smartly. While others are getting into groups and fights, Seetha is staying friendly with everyone and playing her own game. She’s part of Nikhil’s group but isn’t getting caught up in the drama. Seetha’s calm and strategic approach is helping her stay safe in the game.

Other Contestants Making Moves

Naga Manikanta started off slow in the house, but he’s now picking up his game. He’s performing better in tasks and isn’t afraid to speak up when needed. Though he isn’t in the top three, Manikanta is showing that he can still make a big impact in the game.

What’s Next?

As we head into the weekend episodes, all eyes will be on who gets eliminated. Will the current voting trends stay the same, or will there be a surprise?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.