Bigg Boss Telugu 8: TOP celeb removed from Ticket To Finale race

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is reaching its grand finale, and the drama is at an all-time high. The “Ticket to Finale” tasks have brought intense competition, emotional breakdowns, and unexpected twists. Fans can’t get enough of the excitement as the contestants battle it out for the top spot.

Vishnupriya’s Emotional Exit

Akhil and Harika, former contestants and moderators of the tasks, had to eliminate one housemate from the finale race. They gave the black badge to Vishnupriya, disqualifying her from competing further. Vishnupriya was heartbroken, feeling her efforts were overlooked. She said, “I played better than Teja,” as she vented her frustration to Prithvi, who consoled her.

Rohini Becomes the First Finalist

In the “Limitless Bridge” task, Rohini impressed everyone with her speed and focus, securing a major advantage. She followed it up with another win in the “Tulabharam” task, where contestants balanced weights to show their precision. With these victories, Rohini became the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, making her a strong contender for the trophy.

Nominations Heat Up

With only a few weeks left, the nominations are fierce. Contestants like Prithvi, Nikhil, Gautam, Teja, Prema, and others face elimination. Adding to the tension, there’s talk of a double elimination this week.