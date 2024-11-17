Bigg Boss Telugu 8 twist: Nabeel’s move shocks housemates

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 kept fans entertained with its mix of emotional moments and intense gameplay in Week 11. The housemates faced tough challenges, heartfelt reunions with their families, and a surprising turn of events that shook things up.

In an unexpected twist, no one was eliminated this week. Avinash, who received the lowest votes, was saved at the last minute by Nabeel, who used his eviction-free pass. This decision, encouraged by host Nagarjuna, added excitement to an already dramatic week.

Many thought Vishnupriya or Prithvi might be evicted, but it was Avinash who found himself in danger. Known for his entertaining presence, Avinash being at the bottom surprised everyone.

Nabeel’s Game-Changing Move

Nabeel had won an eviction-free pass earlier in the season and planned to save it for himself. But when Avinash faced elimination, Nagarjuna encouraged him to use it. Nabeel made the bold choice to save Avinash, ensuring no eviction this week.

Adding a softer touch to the drama, family and friends visited the housemates this week. These emotional moments lifted everyone’s spirits and gave them a much-needed boost amidst the competition.

