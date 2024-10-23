Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Which evicted contestant is coming back?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 in now in its 7th week, and with only 14 contestants remaining, the competition is getting fiercer by the day. Last week, Naga Manikanta’s shocking elimination left viewers stunned, and now all eyes are on the upcoming eviction for this week. But that’s not all, there’s a major twist in store for fans!

Aditya Om’s Re-entry In Bigg Boss Telugu 8

In an exciting development, one previously eliminated contestant is set to make a grand re-entry into the house. Yes, you read that right! The buzz is that Aditya Om, who was evicted in a surprising mid-week elimination during the 5th week, is almost confirmed to return.

Aditya Om is expected to re-enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house this weekend.

Nominated Contestants Week 7

While Aditya’s comeback is sure to shake things up, this week’s eviction will also add to the drama. Eight contestants are currently in the danger zone, and one of them will bid farewell to the show soon. The nominated contestants this week are:

Prerana

Nikhil

Prithviraj

Mehaboob

Vishnupriya

Nayani

Who do you think will get eliminated this week? Comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.