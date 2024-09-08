Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Which female contestant got evicted?

Hyderabad: The latest season of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 kicked off just last week, and the excitement is already through the roof. With today marking the first elimination, fans are eagerly waiting to see which contestant will leave the house first.

In this first week, six contestants are at risk of being eliminated: Vishnupriya, Naga Manikanta, Soniya Akula, Shekar Basha, Bezawada Bebakka, and Prithviraj. As the week has progressed, viewers have been discussing who might go home, with tensions inside the house building up.

The show’s first-weekend episode coincided with the Vinayaka Chaviti festival, adding a festive touch to the Bigg Boss house. Host Nagarjuna made a stunning return in a traditional ethnic outfit, setting the mood for an entertaining yet suspenseful episode.

Bezawada Bebakka: First to Leave

According to our sources, Bezawada Bebakka is the first to be evicted. She initially gained popularity for her YouTube videos and humor but may have lost favor with viewers after a small argument over a pressure cooker. Her fight with Nikhil on Saturday seemed to make things worse, and many believe she will be the one to leave.

Soniya Akula also had a narrow escape, receiving fewer votes but just enough to stay in the competition. Her emotional appeal to viewers may have helped her avoid being eliminated.

Naga Manikanta, another contestant on the edge, had an emotional week. He broke down during the nomination process, pleading with the housemates to keep him in the game. Despite his tears, he managed to secure more votes than Bebakka and Soniya, ensuring his place in the house for another week.

With Bezawada Bebakka likely to leave, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is off to a dramatic start. The elimination of a well-known contestant in the first week shows how unpredictable the game can be. As the season progresses, more drama and surprises are sure to unfold, keeping viewers hooked.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.