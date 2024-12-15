Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Who will lift the trophy tonight?

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by the charismatic Nagarjuna, is all set to conclude tonight with its grand finale. After 105 days of intense competition, emotional breakdowns, and strategic gameplay, fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the announcement of the season’s winner.

Finalists and Their Journey

The top five contestants who made it to the finale were:

Gautham

Nikhil

Prerana

Nabeel

Avinash

Each finalist brought something unique to the table. Avinash, with his humor and charm, kept the house entertained, while Prerana inspired many with her bold personality and confidence. Nabeel, a YouTuber turned contestant, earned fans with his genuine personality and sharp gameplay. However, the competition has narrowed down, with only Gautham and Nikhil now in contention for the title.

Prerana was eliminated in fourth place despite her strong belief that she could win. She even rejected a cash prize of Rs. 15 lakh, hoping to take home the trophy, but her journey ended just short of the final showdown. Avinash, who finished fifth, exited the house without any cash offers. Nabeel, who secured third place, impressed with his wit and strategy but fell short of the final two.

The Big Showdown: Gautham vs. Nikhil

The battle for the title has boiled down to two fan favorites: Gautham and Nikhil. According to online voting trends, Gautham is leading with a massive 318,791 votes (45%), followed by Nikhil with 212,617 votes (30%). Fans have been vocal about their support for Gautham, citing his consistent performance and relatable personality. However, rumors suggest Nikhil might emerge as the winner, making for a dramatic twist in the finale.

The winner will receive:

Rs. 54.3 lakh cash prize

A gleaming trophy

A luxury car

Star-Studded Finale

The finale promises to be an unforgettable spectacle. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will grace the event as the chief guest, adding a touch of stardom to the proceedings.

Where and When to Watch

The grand finale will air on December 15 at 7 PM on Star Maa and stream on Disney+ Hotstar. With a mix of performances, nostalgic moments, and the final crowning, this is an event you won’t want to miss.