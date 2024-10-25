Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Will Vishnu or Nayani Pavani be eliminated?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is heating up, and the Week 8 voting trends are keeping fans on edge. With six contestants nominated for elimination, everyone is wondering who will be the next to leave the house. The voting results show some clear leaders, but also a few contestants in serious danger.

Who’s Nominated This Week?

This week, the nominated contestants are Prerana, Nikhil, Mehaboob, Nayani Pavani, Prithvi, and Vishnu. Right now according to unofficial polls, Prerana is in the lead with 24.49% (7,554 votes), followed by Nikhil with 19.27% (5,943 votes). Mehaboob is not far behind, getting 18.93% (5,838 votes) of the votes.

The real danger, however, lies with Nayani Pavani and Prithvi. Nayani has 14.6% (4,504 votes), while Prithvi has only 12.17% (3,754 votes). But the contestant most at risk of leaving is Vishnu, with the lowest vote count at 10.54% (3,252 votes).

Why Fans Want Vishnu to Leave

A big reason fans are voting against Vishnu is that they feel she’s not taking the game seriously. Many viewers have said that she doesn’t show enough interest in the tasks and seems disengaged from the competition. On top of that, her love story with Prithvi has not impressed the audience. Fans think that their love story is distracting from the game, making Vishnu’s time in the house less exciting to watch.

Although Vishnu was popular early on, viewers now seem more focused on contestants who are actively participating. Her lack of enthusiasm may be the main reason she could be eliminated this week.

Is Nayani Pavani in Danger Too?

Nayani Pavani is also in the danger zone with low votes. While she’s not at the very bottom, her position isn’t safe. If fans rally around another contestant, she could still be at risk of elimination.

As voting wraps up, the suspense builds over who will be leaving the Bigg Boss house this week. Will it be Vishnu or Nayani Pavani? With only a few hours left to vote, it’s anyone’s guess.

Viewers will have to wait and see. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.