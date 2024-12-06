Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Winner name picked, it’s not Nabeel Afridi

Hyderabad: With just a week left for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, excitement is at an all-time high as fans eagerly anticipate which contestant will lift the coveted trophy.

The grand finale is scheduled for December 15, and the remaining 7 contestants — Avinash, Nikhil, Gautham, Prerana, Nabeel Afridi, Vishnupriya, and Rohini are all vying for the top spot.

While Avinash is safe this week, the rest are nominated, and two more eliminations are expected before the top 5 are finalized.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner

Among the remaining contestants, one name is emerging as the clear favorite to win the season and he is none other than Gautham Krishna. Fans across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram are rallying behind Gautham, declaring him as the most deserving winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

While Nabeel and Nikhil’s names have also been discussed as potential winners, Gautham is clearly leading the race in fan polls and discussions.

Gautham’s impressive journey

Entering the house as a wildcard contestant, Gautham has proven himself to be a standout player with his strong strategies and strong gameplay. His ability to stay composed under pressure and consistently deliver good content has earned him the admiration of viewers and insiders alike, who believe he will be crowned the winner.

Will Gautham Krishna indeed win the show, or will other contestants step up in the final moments? Fans are eagerly waiting for the last chapter of this thrilling season.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.