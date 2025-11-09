Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Double elimination shocks viewers this week

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is now in its ninth week, and the excitement inside the house has reached new heights. As the show moves closer to its final stretch, emotions, drama, and unexpected twists are keeping fans hooked. With contestants facing tough challenges and surprising turns every week, the competition has become intense, and viewers are eagerly waiting to see who will make it to the top five.

Nominations and Growing Tensions

This week’s nominations brought seven contestants into the danger zone Sanjana, Suman Shetty, Bhargav, Kalyan, Ramu Rathod, Sai Srinivas, and Tanuja. Each housemate has been feeling the pressure, leading to heated arguments, emotional breakdowns, and strategic gameplay. The tension among contestants is clearly visible as alliances shift and new rivalries form inside the Bigg Boss house.

Ramu Rathod’s Emotional Self-Eviction

In a shocking twist, popular Telangana folk singer Ramu Rathod decided to walk out of the show voluntarily. During the weekend episode, Ramu became emotional, revealing that he missed his family deeply, especially his mother. He shared that he was unable to sleep and felt lonely in the house despite being surrounded by others. He even sang a heartfelt song expressing his pain.

Host Nagarjuna tried convincing him to stay and think twice, but Ramu stood firm on his decision. Understanding his emotional state, Nagarjuna ordered Bigg Boss to open the gates, allowing Ramu to leave. His housemates and fans were left in tears as he bid farewell, apologizing for leaving early.

Sai Srinivas Also Eliminated

As if one exit wasn’t enough, the makers added another twist by announcing a double elimination. Actor Sai Srinivas, who received the least votes this week, was evicted from the house. His performance had been dull in recent weeks, making his exit expected among the audience.

With Ramu and Sai gone, only ten contestants remain in the race. The makers are tightening the game, and from now on, eliminations are expected to be tougher. Contestants like Sanjana, Ritu Chowdhary, Tanuja, Emmanuel, Kalyan, and Divya are emerging as strong contenders.

Ramu’s emotional exit after spending over 60 days in the house has left fans heartbroken. However, his dignified journey and popularity as a folk singer continue to win hearts outside the house. As Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters its crucial phase, the drama, emotions, and competition promise even more thrilling episodes ahead.