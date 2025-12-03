Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Finale guest hint and unexpected top 5 twist

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 craze has reached its highest point as the show enters its final phase. With only a few weeks left, the Ticket to Finale race has become intense. Contestants are giving their maximum effort to secure a direct entry into the finale. The tasks have become tougher, emotions are running high, and strategies are changing every hour.

Who Is Left in the House

The remaining contestants fighting for their spot are Immanuel, Pavan Kalyan, Tanuja, Suman Shetty, Bharani, Kalyan, Sanjana, and Ritu Chowdary. Sanjana and Tanuja have already lost their chance in the Ticket to Finale race, while others continue to compete for the top position.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Grand Finale is expected to take place on December 21. There is strong talk that Megastar Chiranjeevi will attend as the chief guest. He is also gearing up for his upcoming film under the direction of Anil Ravipudi, which adds more excitement to his appearance.

Immanuel and Tanuja Shine in Tasks

Immanuel dominated the early rounds by winning both the math and balance tasks. He challenged Sanjana and defeated her, which pushed her out of the race emotionally.

Tanuja won the flower-planting task with great speed and selected Suman Shetty as her next opponent. The remaining rounds are expected to create more tension and unexpected twists.

Top Contenders for the Title

Fan predictions suggest that Pavan Kalyan, Immanuel, and Sanjana are the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 trophy. Kalyan recently became the last captain of the house and impressed viewers with his gameplay. If a double elimination takes place, Suman and Bharani may be the ones to leave according to current buzz.

As the final weeks unfold, the competition, emotions, and suspense promise even bigger drama before the winner is crowned.