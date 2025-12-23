Hyderabad: After more than 100 days of nonstop drama, emotions and entertainment, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 came to a grand end on Sunday, December 21. Hosted by Nagarjuna, the star-studded finale wrapped up the nearly four-month journey in a thrilling way.

Kalyan Padala emerged as the winner, defeating Thanuja Puttaswamy to lift the trophy. He created history by becoming the first commoner to win Bigg Boss Telugu. Entering the house through the Agnipariksha, Kalyan impressed audiences with his journey and earned widespread praise.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Set

Throughout the season, the Bigg Boss house looked grand and luxurious on screen. The colourful living room, stylish kitchen, garden area and well-designed bedrooms made it feel like a real high-end home. Special areas like the captain’s bedroom and the second house added more excitement. Earlier photos showed how carefully each corner was designed for television.

However, the viral dismantling video shows a very different reality. As workers remove the walls and decorations after the show ended, viewers can see that most of the house is made of temporary panels, wooden boards and metal frames. What once looked solid and permanent is actually a carefully built studio set.

Telugu Bigboss house tour after season 9 completion.#BiggBossTelugu9 pic.twitter.com/wxLsUc5GgK — BigBoss Telugu Views (@BBTeluguViews) December 22, 2025

Reality Behind the Reality Show

Without bright lights, background music and clever camera angles, the house looks much smaller and simpler. The colourful rooms now appear plain, and the magic created for television disappears quickly once filming stops.

So, with Bigg Boss Telugu 9 officially coming to an end, the curtains have closed on this memorable season. Now, the audience is already curious and excited, eagerly waiting to see what surprises and drama Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will bring next.