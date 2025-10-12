Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Popular female celeb removed from show

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu has reached its fifth week, and the game is getting intense. This week saw as many as ten contestants nominated for elimination, creating huge suspense among viewers. Contestants like Suman Shetty, Tanusha Gowda, Bharani, Flora Saini, Rithu Chowdhary, Demon Pawan, Sreeja Dammu, Kalyan Padala, Sanjana Galrani, and Divya Nikitha faced the nomination list. Only Captain Ramu and immune contestant Emmanuel were safe.

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu 5th Week Elimination

As per inside reports, Flora Saini has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 in the fifth week. Once a popular contestant among viewers, her exit has come as a surprise to many. Despite receiving a fair number of votes, Flora’s lack of visibility and contribution in recent episodes reportedly led to her elimination.

In the past few weeks, Flora remained mostly silent, avoided active participation in tasks, and was often seen spending time only with Sanjana. Viewers and even host Nagarjuna had previously advised her to engage more in the game, but she failed to make a strong comeback.

Double Elimination and Wild Card Entries

Sources suggest that the makers have planned a double elimination this week to revive the show’s energy. New wild card contestants are also set to enter the house. Names like Ayesha Zeenath from Tamil Bigg Boss 6, actor Srinivas Sai, TV artist Gaurav Gupta, influencer Alekhya from Chitti Pickles Sisters, and social media personality Divvela Madhuri are expected to join soon.

Voting Trends and Danger Zone

According to voting results, Tanusha Gowda led with 17.12 percent votes, followed by Kalyan Padala with 15.38 percent, Suman Shetty with 12.96 percent, Bharani with 8.44 percent, and Flora Saini with 8.17 percent. However, despite decent votes, Flora Saini and Rithu Chowdhary ended up in the danger zone due to performance-based elimination plans. Reports suggest Suman Shetty, Rithu Chowdhary, Demon Pawan, and Flora Saini were at the bottom.

This weekend’s episode, titled “Bigg Boss 2.0,” promises exciting twists and shocking moments, keeping fans eagerly waiting for Sunday’s marathon telecast.