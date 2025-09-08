Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 started with a lot of buzz and excitement. The show, hosted by Nagarjuna, launched on September 7 with a big celebration. This season has 15 contestants in total. There are nine celebrities and six commoners. Bigg Boss gave the commoners the title of “owners” and the celebrities the title of “tenants.” This new setup has already created curiosity and tension in the house.

Day:1 – Harish vs Manish Fight

Usually, contestants take time to settle in. But this time, drama started on the very first day. Bigg Boss gave duties like cooking, cleaning, and laundry. In one promo, Bigg Boss shocked everyone by asking tenants to leave the house at once and even give up their food plates. This upset both contestants and viewers. Many felt it was unfair to take away food in the middle of eating.

The first big fight happened between commoners Harish and Manish. Harish said Sanjana should do cleaning, but Manish disagreed. Harish told him not to talk since he did not get a badge. Manish argued back, and their war of words grew louder. Bharani tried to stop them, but Harish refused to calm down.

The contestants are a mix of film stars, TV actors, and new faces. A big surprise is the entry of actress Flora Saini, also known as Asha Saini. She acted in Telugu movies like Narasimha Naidu and later moved to Bollywood. Flora is known for her bold image and has a strong fan following. Her entry has made the season even more talked about.

Bigg Boss 9 has kicked off with fire, fun, and plenty of drama.