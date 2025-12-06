Bigg Boss Telugu 9: surprise eviction changes finale race

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has reached a high tension point as the show heads toward the finale. Week 13 brought a surprising elimination that stunned viewers. Although reports suggested that Rithu Chowdary was safely in the top two, she was suddenly shown the door. Many fans expected Suman Shetty or Sanjana to leave, based on their low voting trends. Instead, Bigg Boss removed one of the strongest contenders, leaving the audience in disbelief.

Rithu performed well in tasks and won audience attention through her bonding with Demon Pawan. However, her recent argument with Sanjana changed public perception. Viewers did not appreciate her attitude during the dispute. Comments on social media pointed out discomfort with her close behavior with Pawan during late hours in the house.

Even though Bigg Boss and host Nagarjuna tried to settle the issue, the audience supported Sanjana more, causing Rithu to fall into the danger zone.

Voting Trends and House Dynamics

This week, Tanuja continued to dominate voting. Demon Pawan stayed strong in the second position. The remaining contestants, Suman Shetty, Bharani Shankar, Sanjana, and Rithu, faced tough competition. With double elimination planned, Rithu became the first to exit. Reports also suggest that Suman Shetty may be the next one out.

Finale Race Heats Up

Kalyan Padala has already secured a place in the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale. Tanuja and Immanuel are also expected to reach the top five. If more eliminations happen, the remaining contestants must fight harder to secure their positions.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is now in its final stages. With unexpected decisions and rising tension, the audience eagerly waits to see who will lift the trophy.