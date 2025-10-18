Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has become full of drama, fights, and surprises. The first few weeks were slow, but now the show is getting very intense. The entry of six wildcard contestants has changed everything inside the house. Every day, there are loud arguments, emotional moments, and unexpected twists that are keeping the audience talking nonstop.

Wildcards Create Chaos

New wildcard contestants like Madhuri Duvvala, Ayesha, and Ramya Moksha have made the game more heated. Instead of bringing fun, they brought more tension. Madhuri’s bossy behavior and Ayesha’s emotional breakdowns became the main topics this week. Their attitude and arguments have made the show trend again, but not always for the right reasons.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Sixth Week Elimination

After last week’s double elimination of Flora Saini and Srija Dhammu, fans expected a calm week. But this week, Bharani’s elimination shocked everyone. Once a strong player, Bharani lost focus on his own game and spent too much time forming emotional bonds, especially with Divya. Viewers felt he stopped playing seriously, and that cost him his place in the house. His eviction will be showcased in Sunday’s episode.

Nagarjuna’s Warning

Host Nagarjuna had to step in this weekend to control the situation. He gave a strong warning to Madhuri for her rude and loud behavior. He even removed her special “superpower” that allowed her to stop an elimination. Nagarjuna told her clearly that shouting and showing attitude will not help anyone win. His warning was also a message to all the wildcards to play with respect and discipline.

Bigg Boss added a new twist by introducing two captains this week. The contestants played a “Release from Coffin” task in pairs. Suman Shetty and Gaurav worked well together and won, becoming the new captains. Ayesha got emotional and cried during the game, while Nikhil tried to challenge Gaurav for captaincy but failed.

Now that the sixth week has ended, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is full of tension and divided groups. With Diwali week coming up, fans are expecting new twists, emotional moments, and maybe even a surprise re-entry.