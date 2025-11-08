Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has been full of fun, emotions, and fights. Every week brings new twists, tasks, and surprises that keep viewers excited. Contestants are giving their best to win the title. The show is now in its tenth week, and one contestant has done something no one has ever done before.

Emmanuel Makes History

Emmanuel has created a record in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. He has become captain three times and has stayed out of nominations for nine weeks in a row. In a show where most contestants face nominations often, this is a big achievement. His strong teamwork, friendly nature, and smart game plan helped him stay safe every week. Fans are celebrating his success and calling it a proud moment.

How Emmanuel Won Again

In the latest captaincy task called “Way to Captaincy,” six contestants Divya, Suman Shetty, Thanuja, Rithu, Emmanuel, and Bharani competed for the position. The task had fights, plans, and surprises. One after another, contestants were out of the race. In the end, Emmanuel defeated Rithu and became captain once again, breaking all previous records.

The Only Weak Point

Even though Emmanuel is playing a smart game, some fans think staying safe for too long might be a problem. Contestants who face nominations regularly get more votes and stronger fan support. Since Emmanuel has not faced nominations recently, his real vote power is still unknown.

A Smart and Loved Contestant

Emmanuel is known for his jokes, positive attitude, and friendly behavior. He entertains everyone and handles situations calmly. He is now one of the top players in the house.

But the big question is will this safe game help him win the Bigg Boss trophy, or will it stop him from becoming the winner?