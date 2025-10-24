Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Top contestant exits show due to health issues

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has been one of the most talked-about seasons yet. From intense rivalries to emotional breakdowns, the show has delivered nonstop drama and entertainment. With the “Commoners vs Celebrities” theme, every episode has kept audiences guessing who will dominate next. Wildcard entries added even more fire to the house, changing the dynamics completely and creating a fresh wave of excitement among fans.

Ayesha Zeenath Becomes the Talk of the House

Among all the contestants, Ayesha Zeenath stood out as one of the most fiery and outspoken participants. Entering the house as a wildcard, she quickly made headlines with her bold attitude and fearless confrontations. Her nomination speech targeting Thanuja and her clash with Rithu Chowdhary grabbed massive attention both inside and outside the house. Fans loved her confidence, calling her a “firebrand” contestant who never backed down from a fight.

Unexpected Health Scare Shocks Fans

However, the excitement took a sudden emotional turn when reports surfaced that Ayesha had been taken out of the house due to health issues. Sources revealed that she was suffering from dehydration and dengue, prompting Bigg Boss to allow her temporary exit for medical treatment. Her team confirmed the news on Instagram, saying, “We miss her presence in the Bigg Boss house. She is resting now and will recover soon.”

Speculations are now running wild. If doctors give her the green signal, Ayesha may return to the show soon. But if her recovery takes longer, she could face a voluntary elimination in the weekend episode.

Possible Twist: A Re-Entry Ahead?

Adding to the drama, rumors suggest that one of the eliminated contestants. possibly Sreeja Dammu might re-enter the house if Ayesha doesn’t return. This potential twist has raised anticipation for the weekend episode even more.

Ayesha’s Journey So Far

Before joining Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Ayesha was already popular in Tamil and Telugu entertainment circles. She acted in serials like Urvashivo Rakshasivo and Savitramma Gari Abbayi, and previously made headlines as a controversial contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Known for her fierce personality, Ayesha has once again proven to be one of the most talked-about contestants of the season.