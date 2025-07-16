Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is almost here, and fans are super excited! The show will start on September 7, 2025, and as always, Nagarjuna will be hosting the show. His fun and strong screen presence makes the show even more interesting. But this time, there’s a big change — for the first time ever, common people will enter the Bigg Boss house!

Commoners in Bigg Boss House

Yes, it’s true! As per sources close to the show, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will have 5 to 6 common people living in the house along with celebrities. The team received lakhs of applications. After many rounds like video screening, phone interviews, group discussions, and public voting — the final few were selected.

As per sources, there will be 21 contestants in total, including both celebrities and commoners. This mix is expected to bring fresh drama, new friendships, and exciting fights to the show.

What’s New This Season?

Season 9 will be different from the older ones. The secret room, re-entry chance, and too many physical tasks will not be there. Instead, there will be more mind games, emotional stories, and tasks that test how smart and mentally strong the contestants are. Even the elimination process will be changed to make the show more exciting.

Celebrity Contestants List

Some of the confirmed celebrity contestants are:

Singer Sriteja

Ramya Moksha (Chitti Pickles fame)

Parameshwar Hivrale (Actor & Director)

Anchor Ramya Krishna

Folk dancer Naga Durga

Actress Rithu Chowdary

Jabardasth Varsha & Emmanuel

Other possible contestants include Tejaswini Gowda, Navya Swamy, Kalpika Ganesh, and Sumanth Ashwin.