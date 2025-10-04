Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is riding high on craze and hype, keeping viewers glued with drama, fights, and entertainment. Now, the house is about to get even more entertaining with fresh wild card entries and surprising eliminations that have shaken the game.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Eliminations and Nominations

This week’s nominations had strong names in the danger zone, including Ritu Chowdhary, Flora Saini, Sanjjana, Haritha Harish, Divya Nikitha, and Sreeja. For many, Sreeja’s exit looked almost certain until mid-week voting trends flipped the tables.

Who Got Eliminated

In a shocking twist, Haritha Harish, popularly known as Mask Man Harish, is eliminated in the fourth week in Bigg Boss Telugu 9. Despite his bold personality and impressive start, his leg injury pulled him out of tasks, reducing screen presence. His clashes with contestants like Sanjjana and negative remarks also worked against him.

By the weekend, his voting numbers dropped drastically, saving Sreeja at the last minute. Interestingly, Flora Saini, expected to leave early, continues to survive, while Ritu Chowdhary and Divya Nikitha remain strong in the safe zone.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 New Wild Card Entries

Adding to the buzz, five wild card contestants are ready to step in. Actor Prabhas Sreenu, known for his close friendship with star Prabhas, will join the house, promising full-on entertainment. Popular TV actor Nikhil Nair, recognized from serials like Grihalakshmi and Paluke Bangaramayana, is also entering.

Social media influencer Ramya, famous for Alekhya Chitti Pickles and recent controversies, is another big name. Alongside her, short film actor Akhil Raj and model Mouneesha Chowdary, crowned Miss Asia Utah 2016, are expected to bring more drama and excitement.