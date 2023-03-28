Bigg Boss to return on Colors TV, but not with a new season!

Mumbai: TV reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows in India. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and it has completed a total number of 16 seasons which comprises 1,608 episodes total. The show is loved by most of India and fans of this reality show usually share clips of their favourite contestants on social media. The most loved and shared among all the seasons is its season 13 which premiered from Oct 2019 to 15th of February 2020.

It is reported that Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful and superhit TV reality shows. A total of 140 episodes were aired and 21 contestants participated in the season. Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Paras and Rashami were part of the show. Siddharth Sukhla emerged as winner of the season while Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill ended as 1st and 2nd runner-ups respectively.

ColorsTV recently announced on their official Twitter handle that fans can relive the excitement of season 13 of Bigg Boss, as the show is set to air again on Voot from March 23rd. However, according to the latest rumors, it is said that the show will also be aired on Colors TV from Monday to Sunday at 8 PM. The show still holds a special place in the hearts of its fans and audiences, who have been eagerly waiting for its return.

Relive the most entertaining, dramatic and exciting season of #BiggBoss! Tune in and watch #BiggBoss13 from 23rd March, 10 PM only on #Colors @BeingSalmanKhan



Anytime on @justvoot pic.twitter.com/hIjEgEyWSf — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) March 21, 2020

Yes, social media rumours suggest that the makers are not coming up with a new season, but are planning to air their old season on the demand of audiences. As per the buzz, Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s season ‘Bigg Boss-13’ may once again be on air on TV.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers about the returning of season 13 to the TV.