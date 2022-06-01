Bigg Boss winners who appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Mumbai: Hindi reality shows have always been a household favorite considering the high degree of entertainment it offers. Shows like Rohit Shetty‘s Khatron Ke Khiladi and Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, have crazy fan followings which makes them one of the top reality shows on television. Many television and Bollywood celebrities have tried their luck in these shows and garnered high popularity. There are some celebrities who have grabbed the opportunity to feature and excel in both shows.

Let’s have a look at these contestants who have already been a part of the Bigg Boss seasons and have also been challenged to perform daredevil stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

1. Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner is gearing up to appear in KKK 12.

2. Tejasswi Prakash

Winner of BB 15 and performed stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, but had to quit due to an eye injury.

3. Gauahar Khan

Secured victory in Bigg Boss 7 and tried her luck in KKK 5.

4. Shweta Tiwari

Winner of BB 4, ended up as a finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

5. Manveer Gurjar

He won BB 10 and took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

6. Late Siddharth Shukla

Along with winning the Bigg Boss 13, he also lifted the trophy of KKK 7.