Biggest cat show in Hyderabad: Date, tickets and venue

Hyderabad: Cats are cutest animals as their spade-shaped ears, soft body and expressive eyes attract almost everyone and we have seen in the past few years that most of the people have started domesticating cats. They not only make your house pest free but they always entertain you and make you forget worries.

Some of the researchers have also revealed that cats are good for mental as well as physical health. It is said that they help lower the risk of heart disease and stroke. Few research publications even claim that cats help in maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

If you are a cat lover from Hyderabad then we have exciting news to share with you. Yes, all cat parents and cat enthusiasts, prepare for a purr-fect day out with your feline friends at the grandest ‘Cat Show’ happening on October 15th in the city.

The FCI cat show is going to happen in Hyderabad at the H F Convention in Attapur and it will see participation from across the country. There will be a mega exhibition by pet brands and cat lovers can enjoy a fun activity zone. You can also adopt a cat, if you love the animal.

Note: You can’t buy or sell the cats at the event and have to wear a mask all time during the show.

Ticket Prices

Tickets are available on online ticketing website Book My Show and price starts from Rs 199 onwards.

So, get ready to immerse yourself in a world of whiskers, furry tales, and adorable purrs. Save the date for a delightful feline-filled experience on the 15th of October!