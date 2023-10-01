Bihar allots Rs 30 cr for reconstruction of madrasa set ablaze by Hindutva mob

The Bihar government has allotted Rs 29.78 crore for the reconstruction of the historic Azizia Madrasa and its library, located in Murarpur village of Patna district. The Islamic educational institution was torched by the Hindutva mob during Ram Navami on March 31.

Taking to X, deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav shared a video of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar assuring compensation for the Madrasa and action against “hatemongers” who attacked the religious institution. “Some miscreants involved in the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession had set on fire the famous 125-year-old historical Azizia Madrasa of Bihar Sharif which had a huge library of 4,500 books. The Bihar government has sanctioned Rs 29.78 crore for its reconstruction (sic).”

हम जो कहते है

उसे पूरा करते है।



रामनवमी शोभा यात्रा जुलूस में सम्मिलित कुछ उपद्रवी तत्वों ने बिहार शरीफ़ के 4500 पुस्तकों की विशाल लाइब्रेरी वाले सुप्रसिद्ध 125 वर्ष पुराने ऐतिहासिक अजीजिया मदरसे को आग लगा दी थी। इसके पुनर्निर्माण के लिए बिहार सरकार ने 29.78 करोड़ रुपए की मंजूरी… https://t.co/hMmPgHq1Ts — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 30, 2023

Also Read Madrasa, mosque set on fire by Hindutva men in Bihar Sharif

The ancient Azizia Madrasa and its library, which had some rare manuscripts, fell victim to an act of violence on 31 March this year during a Ram Navami procession.

The mob, chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans barged into the institution, vandalised it before setting the premises ablaze and assaulted its imam. The Imam said stones were also pelted on the Madrasa.

The madrasa was established by philanthropist Bibi Soghra in memory of her late husband Shaikh Abdul Aziz in 1895. It was one of the two oldest madrasas of Bihar — the other one is Madrasa Shamsul Huda. The madrassa had been running independently since its inception in 1896. It was shifted to a new campus in 1910 with about 3 acres of land campus.