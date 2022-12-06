Bihar: Bhagalpur man chops off woman after she failed to pay debt amount; 2 held

Bhagalpur: The Bihar Police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a woman and chopping off her body parts, leading to her death, in the Pirpainti police station limits of Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shakeel Miyan and his associate Judin Miyan who were named accused by victim Neelam Devi’s family members.

According to the police, accused Shakeel Miyan allegedly chopped off the woman’s body parts including her limbs, on Saturday (December 3) after she failed to return the money borrowed from him for her daughter’s wedding.

“The deceased’s family has named two persons accused and both of them have been arrested. It was found that the deceased and the accused were neighbours and had friendly relations. She borrowed money from him for her daughter’s wedding but was unable to return it. After which, he attacked her with a sharp weapon and she succumbed to the injuries in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Hospital during treatment,” the City Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat said.

The City SP further said that the accused Shakeel has been sent to judicial custody while his associate Judin was arrested from his residence.

Also Read BJP govt has failed to protect Kashmiri Pandits, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

However, Bhagalpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baburam has not yet come before the media but has been actively giving updates regarding the case in the police and media groups.

SSP Baburam has also been appealing to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, the husband of the deceased woman alleged that Miyan committed this act after he was forbidden from entering their house.

“Previously he used to come to our house but when we barred his entry here, that is why he committed this act,” the deceased’s husband said.

Meanwhile, as per the reports, the woman had disclosed the name of the person in a semi-conscious state, which was recorded by the people there.

Further investigation is underway.