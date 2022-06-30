Bihar BJP leaders asked to avoid speaking out against Nitish Kumar

Patna: With relations between Bihar ruling allies not at their best, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reportedly directed leaders of his BJP to avoid any statement against the JD-U and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A BJP insider said that the political relation between BJP and JD-U turned sour during Agnipath agitation when BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal and other leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi blamed the Nitish Kumar government of not firmly tackling the largescale violence.

Meanwhile, JD-U leaders like its national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Upendra Kushwaha have asked the Centre to rethink on that scheme.

Following the tussle, the top BJP leadership had sent Pradhan to Patna to meet Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After their meeting, Pradhan announced that Nitish Kumar will be the Chief Minister till 2025.

Following the meeting with Nitish Kumar, Pradhan took a close door meeting of state BJP leaders and asked them to consult with BJP General Secretary Bhikhu Bhai Dalsania before giving any statement on the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar.