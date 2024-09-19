Bihar CM Nitish condemns Nawada incident, asks officials to act strictly

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday condemned the torching of houses in Nawada district and directed the Additional Director General of Police to visit the site and oversee the probe.

The CM held a meeting of top officials, including Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Raj and Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, and others where he directed them to send an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) to assess the situation.

He directed the officials to have “zero tolerance” against the accused. In response to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s direction, Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) sent ADGP Sanjay Singh, who oversees law and order, to Nawada to investigate the incident.

This swift action reflects the state’s commitment to thoroughly assess the situation and ensure accountability, said officials here.

At the same time, the Bihar Police have launched raids in various prisons across the state, possibly in an effort to uncover or prevent any connections to the incident or to disrupt criminal networks that may be involved.

These raids might be part of a broader crackdown to restore law and order and reassure the public that the government is taking comprehensive steps to maintain peace.

The combined efforts of sending high-ranking officers to the field and conducting widespread prison raids suggest that the state administration is leaving no stone unturned in addressing the situation, especially given the potential political and public scrutiny surrounding the incident. Over the last few months, the people of Bihar are witnessing a surge in criminal incidents.

The police sources have said that the criminal activities are being operated by the dreaded criminals from jails. The SP and DM of respective districts along with a large number of police forces are carrying out raids in prisons.

Akhilesh Kumar, SDM of Nawada said that so far 15 persons have been arrested in this connection. Meanwhile, the villagers claimed that the people of the Paswan Community, who live adjoining the Manjhi Mahadalit Tola, were also previously involved in the firing.

Locals have alleged that the attackers wanted to grab the land, and despite repeated complaints, the district administration did not take action.