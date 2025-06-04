Bihar doctor tied to tree, assaulted; RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt

Patna: In a shocking incident on Tuesday, June 3, a rural doctor was brutally assaulted after being tied to a tree in Bihar’s Gaya district while responding to a medical emergency.

Videos of the blood-soaked doctor emerged on social media. However, the video became viral after Rashtra Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, flagged off on his X account, lambasting the Nitish Kumar government, saying, “The situation in Bihar is worse than the Taliban.”

20 वर्षों की भ्रष्ट NDA सरकार में पुलिस और प्रशासन अपराध रोकने, अपराधियों को पकड़ने, सजा एवं न्याय दिलाने में बिल्कुल… pic.twitter.com/5brL4tbn21 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 4, 2025

Later, the Gaya police released a statement saying Dr Jitendra Yadav was attacked by Basanti Devi and Khushboo Devi, who had developed a grudge towards him.

The police statement said that Basanti Devi was in a land dispute with another woman, Meena Devi. Dr Jitendra Yadav allegedly coaxed Meena Devi’s family to lodge a complaint against Basamnti Devi’s family.

In another case, Khushboo Devi held a grudge towards the doctor after she alleged that he took away her land.

On Tuesday, the family members of Basanti Devi and Khushboo Devi tied the doctor to the tree and brutally assaulted him.

Police have praised the courage of a minor girl who flagged the incident. The police arrived just in time, rescuing the injured doctor, who was first taken to Fatehpur CHC and later referred to Magadh Medical College due to the seriousness of his condition.

Police have registered a case and are conducting raids to identify and arrest the accused.