Bihar Dy Speaker claims INDIA leaders agreed upon Nitish as PM face

JD-U national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JD-U state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha, JD-U MLCs Neeraj Kumar, Abhishek Jha, Manjeet Singh and others were also present at the meeting.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 10:52 pm IST
INDIA announces coordination, election strategy committees to take on BJP in 2024 polls
Leaders of the INDIA bloc.

Patna: The Deputy Speaker of Bihar Assembly, Maheshwar Hazari, claimed on Saturday that the leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc have agreed on projecting Nitish Kumar as its Prime Ministerial face, adding that an announcement in this regard will be made in the near future.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

“Five-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has had a long political career. Being a former Union minister, he has all the qualities to become the next Prime Minister of the country. Every socialist leader wants to make Nitish Kumar the Prime Minister,” said Hazari, who on Saturday went to the CM’s residence to attend a meeting held under Nitish Kumar’s chair which was attended by JD-U spokespersons and officials of different wings.

Also Read
Can INDIA bloc repeat what Opposition did in 1977 and 2004?

JD-U national President Lalan Singh, Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, JD-U state unit chief Umesh Kushwaha, JD-U MLCs Neeraj Kumar, Abhishek Jha, Manjeet Singh and others were also present at the meeting.

MS Education Academy

When asked, Neeraj Kumar said that he has no knowledge about any such development.

“I know that a BJP Rajya Sabha MP had once said that Nitish Kumar is a PM material who has all the abilities to become the opposition’s Prime Ministerial face. However, Nitish Kumar has already clarified several times that he is not aiming for any post,” Kumar said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd September 2023 10:52 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button