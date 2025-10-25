Patna: INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday claimed the BJP was “scared” by the nomination of a leader belonging to the Extremely Backwards Classes (EBC) as the opposition coalition’s deputy CM face for the Bihar elections.

The INDIA bloc has named Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani, an EBC leader, as its deputy CM candidate.

“The hatred of the BJP towards the EBC community has come out in the open. They are repeatedly questioning the nomination of Mukesh Sahani as our deputy CM candidate. Why is Amit Shah so frustrated by the nomination of an EBC leader as Bihar’s deputy CM candidate,” asked Yadav, a leader of the RJD.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, he claimed that BJP leaders, including Shah, who dub religious minorities as “infiltrators”, are now raising concerns about why the INDIA bloc did not name a Muslim leader as its deputy CM face.

“The BJP, which has been repeatedly abusing religious minorities and threatening to send them to Pakistan, is now worried about their representation. We will soon address their concerns,” he said.

“I have always maintained that this nation is for everyone. All the people of India, irrespective of their religion or caste, have contributed their bit to build this nation,” he added.

Yadav alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not even done 1 per cent for Bihar, of what he did for Gujarat.

“The people of Bihar are not fools. They understand everything. They are seeking accountability from the NDA government, and PM Modi has no answers,” he claimed.