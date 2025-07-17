Bihar electoral roll revision: 89.7 pc of voters submit forms, says EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India said on Thursday that 89.7 per cent of the existing Bihar electors have given their Enumeration Form for inclusion in the draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1, 2025.

In order to re-verify the electors who have not been found at their addresses even after three visits of Booth Level Officers, the information on these electors who are probably deceased, permanently shifted or have enrolled at multiple places is being shared with District Presidents of political parties and 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents.

The information is being shared to find out the exact status of such electors and confirm them before July 25, the last date for submission of forms under the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll.

By July 17 6 p.m., out of a total of 7.89 crore voters, the number of enumeration forms received by the ECI was 7.08 crore. “Only 5.8 per cent of electors remain to fill the form with 8 more days to go,” said an ECI statement.

Special camps are also being set up in all the 5,683 wards of all 261 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar for the purpose, it said.

An ECI official said, “People who have temporarily migrated outside Bihar can also fill the Enumeration Form in online mode using their mobile phones through the ECINet App or through https://voters.eci.gov.in.”

They may also download the pre-filled Enumeration Form and share their filled forms with BLOs directly or through family via WhatsApp or any other medium, said an ECI official.

The ECI said that as many as 35.60 lakh or 4.5 per cent voters out of the 7.89 crore voters of the state have not been found at their addresses so far. Out of these, 12.55 lakh voters are believed dead, and 17.37 lakh have probably permanently shifted from their registered address in the electoral roll.