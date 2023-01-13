Bihar govt dismisses 64 doctors over absence from duty for over 5 years

The decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday, following a proposal by the health department.

Published: 13th January 2023
Patna: The Bihar government on Friday dismissed 64 doctors from service for remaining absent from duty without authorisation for over five years, officials said.

The doctors were posted in different districts, including Araria, Aurangabad, Banka, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur and Darbhanga.

“Sixty-four erring medical officers (doctors), who remained absent from duty without authorisation, have been dismissed from service.

“Before taking this step, employees concerned were given several opportunities to clear the reason for their absence, but they did not submit their replies. Government officials cannot remain absent from duty for more than five years in an unauthorised manner,” said S Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat).

