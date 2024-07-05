Bihar govt suspends 14 engineers over bridge collapse incidents

A total of 10 bridges collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in the past 17 days

A bridge over a canal after it collapsed, in Bihar's Siwan district. (PTI Photo)

Patna: The Bihar government on Friday, July 05, suspended 14 engineers in connection with a series of recent incidents of bridge collapse in the state, a senior official said.

The decision was taken after a probe panel submitted its report to the Water Resources Department (WRD).

“It was found that engineers were negligent and monitoring was ineffective… that is the main reason behind the collapse of small bridges and causeways in the state,” Additional Chief Secretary of WRD, Chaitanya Prasad, told reporters here.

Those suspended include three executive engineers.

A total of 10 bridges collapsed in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts in the past 17 days, officials said.

